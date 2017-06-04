Top 10 Tekken Characters Current and Old of All Time

Top 10 Tekken Characters of All Time

Tekken 7 is well on its way while the franchise itself is coming up to be 23 years old this year as its beginnings started all the way back in 1994. Throughout the years, Tekken instalments did not lack in the amount of fighters or variation between them. Not to mention, it has quite a diverse cast lore-wise due to the premise of each game focusing on the King of Iron Fist Tournament drawing in fighters from all around the world.The real question is, however, who the most unique, memorable, and ultimately tops our list as one of the best characters in the Tekken franchise? We’ve gone ahead and considered every single playable character throughout the Tekken games (including Tekken 7, which we are currently in the process of reviewing) to give you our top 10 as well as a notable mention below!

Kazumi Mishima

Origin: Japan

Fighting Style: Hachijou Style Karate mixed with Mishima-Style Karate

The grandmother to end it all? Sign me up! Alluded to in past instalments, but being a playable character for the first time in Tekken 7, Kazumi is the ex-wife of Heihachi, mother to Kazuya, and grandmother to Jin. Presumed dead and rather fuelling hatred in Kazuya towards his father, Kazumi is back to stop Heihachi and anything else that gets in her way. She’s got the elegance, beauty, and fearless nature of a fighter all with a tiger at her disposal – talk about bad ass.

King

Origin: Mexico

Fighting Style: Professional Wrestling

If there’s anything I have to make clear about King is his annoyingly endless and memorable grabs backed by his Professional Wrestling. Once he latches onto you, you’re kind of screwed. It doesn’t help that he has a jaguar head to make you look like even more of a fool. As a luchador from Mexico, he supports orphans across the world and is never seen without his Jaguar mask. He also has a complex relationship with another jaguar-wearing luchador, Armor King (which frankly, doesn’t surprise me).