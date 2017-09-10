Step Aside Pennywise, It’s The Top 10 Creepy Clowns in Video Games

Top 10 Creepy Clowns in Video Games

Clowns. Some people love ’em, some people hate ’em. Ok, I imagine most people hate ’em. While some clowns can be entertaining; jumping around doing silly tricks and making funny sounds there are those clowns that just ooze evil. Other clowns just want to murder you, your friends, your librarian, your goldfish – all with a smile on their face. This past Friday, “It” returned to theatres, giving movie-goers a rebooted reason to hate clowns again. Video games aren’t immune from clowns either – so it’s time to take a look at the Top 10 Creepy Clowns in Video Games. If you suffer from coulrophobia, you might want to close your browser. You’ve been warned…

Needles Kane – Twisted Metal Series

One of the original combatants from the vehicular combat game, “Twisted Metal”. Homicidal maniac Needles Kane drove around in his ice cream truck turned murder machine Sweet Tooth. Needles Kane has also appeared in some other PlayStation hits such as “Hot Shots Golf 2” and “PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale”! This is one ice cream truck that’ll really make you scream…

The Joker – Arkham Series

For as long as the world has had Batman, the world has had The Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime has appeared in many forms over the years; cartoons, comics, movies – but it was his appearance in Arkham Asylum (and sequels) that really secured his place as a video game creepy clown.

