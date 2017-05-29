10 Nintendo Switch Games That Need to be Announced at E3 2017

Nintendo E3 2017 Predictions – 10 Games That Need to be Announced

One of the best surprises of 2017 has been how well the Nintendo Switch has performed since launching in March. Nintendo’s unique hybrid console has brought portability to console quality games, and has quickly become the system of choice for many gamers. Nintendo has clearly created something that is clicking with the general audience, and they can have something truly special if they continue to bring out great games.

Due to the successful launch, third-party support is beginning to increase. While that’s certainly a good sign, it’s still mostly up for Nintendo to release must-have exclusives for the time being. To make sure fans are satisfied with their purchase, they’ll have to release games at a steady interval, and make sure that they avoid the long droughts that defined the Wii U.

With that in mind, here are 10 announcements that could continue Nintendo’s fantastic momentum with the switch. Check them out below, and make sure to give your own Nintendo E3 2017 predictions in the comment section!

Metroid Reboot

If the reaction to Metroid Prime: Federation Force proved anything, it’s that Metroid fans want a new game starring Samus Aran and not generic space soldiers. That said, I get why Nintendo have been experimenting with the series, as Metroid has lacked direction ever since the Retro Studios’ trilogy ended and going back to the Prime formula would feel tired. One possible solution would be a reboot that takes the series back to its roots, as a 2.5D platformer could look and play fantastic on the Switch.

New IP from Retro Studios

Retro Studios have had a phenomenal track record under Nintendo as they flawlessly transitioned Metroid to 3D, and then created two incredible Donkey Kong Country platformers. What they haven’t done is create something that is truly their own, and I that’s exactly what I want to see from the studio. Hopefully Retro will surprise players with the next great Nintendo franchise at E3, and won’t be stuck reviving old IPs permanently.