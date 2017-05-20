A Collection of Incredibly Hot and Sexy Cosplay from Andy Rae

Awesome Cosplay from Canadian Cosplayer Andy Rae

It’s the weekend (an extra long one here in Canada), so what better way to celebrate than with a collection of cosplay from a stunning Canadian! Andy Rae has been in the spotlight for a few years now, and it’s pretty easy to see why. She’s incredibly talented with her cosplay creations, so much so that she’s been providing tutorials on cosplay designs which you can view on her YouTube channel. Her creations include characters from hit games like Overwatch and Borderlands and hit movies like Suicide Squad and Sucker Punch. Learn more about Andy in this excellent feature from ShawTV, then scroll on to see some of her best work!

Now, check out some of her best cosplay pictures!

