The Top 10 Black Friday Gaming Deals of 2017 You Don’t Want to Miss

Black Friday Gaming Deals 2017: The Best of the Best

Black Friday – it’s the big Kahuna in gaming deals; it’s our Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Birthday all rolled into one spicy enchilada of discounts. And with all the deals, it can be hard to keep track. But you know what? We’ve been watching the Internet, picking out the best deals we see, and marking them down so that you don’t have to. And of all the deals we’ve seen, here are our Top 10 Best Black Friday Gaming Deals for Black Friday 2017. Check them out.

***Special Note: some of these deals may not be live until Black Friday***

10. Persona 5 – PS4 – $29.99 ($30.00 Off) – GameStop

Coming out back in March of this year, Persona 5 was an amazing latest addition to one of gaming’s most beloved RPG series. With an intriguing, modern tale, interesting characters, catchy theme music and one of the most stylish examples of Art Direction ever in a game, Persona 5 is a must-play for PS4 (or PS3) owners, and now you can get it for a pretty nice low price at GameStop.

9. Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 – $19.99 ($30.00 Off) – Best Buy

Our own Shawn Petraschuk called Horizon Zero Dawn “a sweeping epic,” proceeding to award the game a perfect 100 score. And trust us, that was not empty bluster – this game set a new standard for story, gameplay and sheer fun. If you haven’t played this one yet, do yourself a favour and pick it up at a huge discount on Black Friday.

8. Assassin’s Creed Origins – PS4/Xbox One – $34.99 ($15.00 Off) – Best Buy

The Assassin’s Creed series needed a big refresh this year, and Ubisoft delivered beyond expectations with Origins. With a huge, living open world, fun gameplay mechanics, and stunning visuals, it’s no wonder that our own Erin Castillo loved the game so much. Save $15.00 by getting this one at Best Buy.

7. South Park: The Fractured But Whole – PS4/Xbox One – $29.00 ($30.00 Off) – Amazon

The South Park gang are at it again with a follow up to The Stick of Truth, and The Fractured But Whole pulls no punches in skewering everything from RPGs to gaming to society in general. Plus, as a bonus, it’s a really fun game to play. So get this one for less than $30.00 this Black Friday, because it’s definitely not going to stay this low for long.

