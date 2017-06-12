The Best and Worst Moments From the Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

Microsoft’s E3 Press Conference – 3 Best and 3 Worst Moments

Microsoft’s E3 press conference was pretty well-balanced this year, featuring the big unveiling of the Xbox One X, as well as 42 different games! From Assassin’s Creed Origins and Forza 7 to Life is Strange 2 and The Last Night, there was something for everyone to get excited about. With that being said, and with this as the biggest stage of the year for the gaming community, it seems like there could have been a few more hard-hitting and shocking moments. Of course, this seems to be a better presser than years previous for Microsoft, so it’s a win in my books.

The Best

1) The Xbox One X Was Officially Named And It’s An Impressive Piece of Hardware

Although we knew what specs to expect to see from the ‘Project Scorpio,’ what with all of the different announcements from Microsoft over the past couple of months, there is no denying that the Xbox One X is a sleek and impressive piece of hardware! It boasts the fastest processor to ever grace a console and as a result, it also has a liquid-cooled vapor chamber that would normally make an appearance in high-end computers. On top of this, the Xbox One X supports 4K gameplay and is supposed to have better graphics at 1080p resolutions for everyone without a 4K TV. All-in-all, besides the price, this is an absolute slam dunk for Microsoft!

2) Original Xbox Backwards Compatibility Unveiled

With the Xbox 360 backwards compatibility program a huge success, Microsoft has nothing to lose by expanding this program to include the original Xbox games. Although the backwards compatibility program doesn’t exactly sell consoles, it is a big thank you to Xbox fans and supporters around the world. This announcement allows many players to dig those old and dusty games out of the boxes they’ve been stored away in, experiencing them in a higher resolution than ever before! I so badly wish that Sony could get behind the idea as well, but alas, this will likely remain something that only serves to give Microsoft a leg up over their competitors.

3) Assassin’s Creed Origins Looks Amazing

The new Assassin’s Creed has been revealed and it looks amazing! Microsoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Origins takes place in Egypt, with the very inception of the brotherhood. Players will get to experience the game through the eyes of a magi, or Egyptian sheriff, who returns to his home to kill an oracle and his henchmen. Believe me when I tell you that this game is unlike its predecessors with even more powers to draw from. In this newest Assassin’s Creed title players will get to scope out various situations with a pet eagle, and guide the course of your arrows once you’ve shot them from your bow. This upcoming title looks like it may just be the best the series has seen and it’s certainly got my attention moving forward!

