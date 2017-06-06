My Arcade Gamepad Combo Kit – NES Classic Accessories

My Arcade Gamepad Combo Kit – Play Your NES Classic Wirelessly

Were you one of the lucky ones to purchase an NES Classic? If so, here’s an accessory that might be worth your consideration. The My Arcade Gamepad Combo Kit includes two items: a wireless gamepad and a 10-foot extension cable for the official NES Classic Controller.

The gamepad itself is surprisingly light, even with the two triple A batteries in it. One awesome feature that I loved was its ability to emulate the NES Classic’s “Reset” button by pressing both the Start and Select buttons, thereby allowing you to get back to the dashboard without having to walk over to your NES Classic. It’s unfortunate that they opted to not include any turbo buttons, something you’ll find on other 3rd party gamepads. One very bizarre thing is the lack of port on the gamepad to connect it with a cord. Considering this Combo Kit actually includes a 10-foot cord, I had assumed that I could choose between wireless or connected via a cord, but this is not the case. I suppose the benefit with this kit is one person could play wirelessly with the included gamepad, and the other person can use the official controller attached to the 10-foot extender – allowing both players to play at a distance.

The biggest question would be how the gamepad performs wirelessly. I sat about 10 feet away from the NES Classic and used the wireless gamepad. Admittedly, there is just the slightest bit of input lag. In games where timing is everything such as Mega Man 2, you’d probably be better off using a wired controller. Other games that are a bit more relaxed, such as Super Mario Bros. 2, you could get away with using the wireless gamepad. If you’re the type of gamer who likes to sit back comfortably and not be hindered by any cords – and you can forgive a slight bit of lag – then this controller is worth your consideration.

