Yooka-Laylee Finally Out On Nintendo Switch

Take Playtonic’s Charming Duo On The Go Right Now

Cast back in your mind, way back, to April of 2017. Yooka-Laylee had just been released for Xbox One, PS4 and the PC. Rumour had it that this game was also coming out for the Nintendo Switch. But when? Finally, that time has come.

The Switch version of the game comes with a few system-specific improvements. There’s split Joy-Con multiplayer for each of the eight minigames, and Nintendo Switch achievements to unlock. There’s also been some fixes implemented since the game was first released, such as an improved camera system and slightly less gibberish noise when characters speak. I had no idea this was something players were looking to fix, honestly. Isn’t gibberish a time-honoured trademark for games from this particular team?

With the release of the Switch version, players can now make the ultimate decision as to which system is best suited for Yook-Laylee’s special brand of platforming adventure. Personally, it seems like this game’s graphics and play style are perfect for Nintendo’s hybrid console. After all, bite-sized chunks of gameplay go down easiest when they’re also portable. Yooka-Laylee is out right now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE: Press Release