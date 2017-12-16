Xbox One Gift Guide: 20 Great (And Cheap) Ideas for That Special Gamer

Xbox One Deals: here are some awesome gift ideas any gamer would love
Looking for great Xbox One gift ideas that won’t cost a fortune? Done. How about Friday The 13th at less than $30.00? Or a WD 2TB external hard drive for 90 bucks?? Yup, there’s all this and more if you scroll just a little further down!
Xbox One Deals:
- Friday The 13th The Game – $28.99 ($11.00 Off)
- Destiny 2 – $ ($25.00 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $28.00($32.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: WWII – $49.94 Off)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins- $39.99 Off)
- Tekken 7 – $33.44 ($16.50 Off)
- Dishonored: The Death of the Outsider – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $48.44 ($12.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $34.85 ($25.00 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($26.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Accessories:
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Headset – $119.95 ($30.00 Off)
- WD 2TB External Hard Drive – $89.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller Blue – $54.00 ($11.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $79.00 ($71.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $22.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Micolindun Gaming Headset – $ ($11.00 Off)
While this may be the end of our Xbox One list for today.