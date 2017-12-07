Share This

 

World War Z Being Made Into A Video Game

Holy Cow So Many Zombies

Anyone familiar with the legendary Max Brooks novel (and the somewhat less inspiring film) knows that there are insane possibilities for a gaming experience buried in World War Z. The game adaptation was announced tonight at The Game Awards 2017.

World War Z Game

Hot damn but there are a lot of zombies ripping around in that tiny preview. It’s anyone’s guess as to how closely this game will be following either the book or the movie, though I’m personally hoping for a much stronger focus on the book. More focus on tactics, weapons and how to actually survive a zombie apocalypse long term, please. You can watch the bite-size trailer, embedded below.

