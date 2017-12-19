Fear Not, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Is in Good Hands

Expect Similar Results to Recent DOOM Port on Switch

It’ll probably be talked about for some time, but the Nintendo Switch port of DOOM that released last month is almost too good to be true. Sure, there are visual compromises to ensure performance doesn’t drastically take a hit but it’s an excellent and totally playable version of DOOM on the go, and that is very impressive. The good news is that the same team that ported DOOM, developer Panic Button, is taking the reigns for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus on Switch as well.

“It’s the same as the Doom studio,” MachineGames’ Tommy Tordsson Bjork told GameReactor at the Fun & Serious conference in Bilbao. “It’s the same people,” added MachineGames’ Andreas Öjerfors.

Öjerfors later added that “they’re experts at the Switch an now they’re experts with the [id Tech 6] engine so we work with them, and the Doom version turned out to be really kick-ass on the Switch so I think Wolfenstein will be the same.”

DOOM on Switch scaled back the visuals when compared to the other versions out there. It also ran at 720p in docked and undocked modes and ran at a steady 30 frames per second compared to 60 on other consoles. Since Wolfenstein 2 is running on the same engine as DOOM, it’s possible to expect similar results.

Wolfenstein 2 was announced for the Switch, at the same time as DOOM no less, during a Nintendo Direct in September. While the Xbox One and PS4 versions have been out for over a month, the Switch version will release some time in 2018.

