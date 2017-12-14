The Witcher Series on Netflix Will Be Adapted By the Writer of Daredevil and The Defenders

Will Not Be Related to the CD Projekt Red Video Games

The writer and co-executive producer of Netflix’s “Daredevil” and “The Defenders” series will adapt “The Witcher” next as an original series for the popular streaming service.

In a Variety exclusive, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will take Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels, which chronicles the adventures of Geralt, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities, and adapt it into a binge-worthy experience for Netflix. Hissrich will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Sean Daniel, who helped adapt The Expanse for Syfy to television, will also executive produce the series.

Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant for the project, something he was not for the video games.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” said Sapkowski. “I’m excited about our efforts together as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

Netflix announced back in May that it would develop and produce the adaptation but not much else has been revealed until now. It doesn’t appear to be connected to the CD Projekt Red games or the original (and terrible) live-action Polish TV series that debuted two decades ago.

It is also unclear which of the eight books will be adapted or in which order. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013.

