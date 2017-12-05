The Deer God Will Grace the Switch Later This Month

Experience the Pixel Adventure on December 21st

Switch owners will be able to pick up The Deer God for only $7.99 USD when it is released on December 21st, announced developer Blowfish Studios.

The Deer God is a karmic 3D pixel adventure that tells the story of a hunter who is tracking a deer. Just as he’s about to fire, a pack of wolves attack him, at which point his bullet kills a nearby fawn instead. In retribution, he is reborn as a fawn in the afterlife by the Deer God.

Throughout the adventure, the hunter attempts to regain his humanity but quickly becomes used to his new body to survive in the wild. According to the press release, “Behind every cliff, canyon, and crevasse lay quests to help him acquire new skills. As each day passes, the deer grows older and stronger, eventually allowing players to mate and reproduce, which in turn provides extra lives to continue the cycle of reincarnation on the road to enlightenment.”

Players may be kind or harm other creatures in the game, which will result in the hunter becoming pure or more evil throughout the adventure. Actions will either satiate the Deer Good or acquire destructive powers.

“It’s been an amazing journey bringing The Deer God and its tale of karmic retribution to so many players across so many platforms, and now we’re thrilled to continue this ride by sharing the experience with the Nintendo Switch community,” said Ben Lee, CEO, Blowfish Studios. “The Deer God’s procedurally-generated levels lend themselves incredibly well to being able to play on the go, and we’re delighted to allow players to take the game with them on adventures.”

The Deer God was originally released on PC, Mac, and Xbox One in 2015 before being ported to PS4 and Vita. It is unclear if the Switch version will have any added or new features.

SOURCE: Press Release