Take-Two Interactive Announces Publishing Label ‘Private Division’ for Established Indies

Parent Company to Rockstar and 2K Games Introduces ‘Private Division’ Label

With the rising success of innovative and blockbuster indie games recently – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice being the greatest example – publisher Take-Two Interactive has taken steps to secure what will potentially be the next greatest indie titles under their newly launched label, Private Division, with the caveat being that only indie developers with established reputations will be represented under the new label. The head of Take-Two’s independent publishing, Michael Worosz had this to say on Private Division’s focus:

“We see a growing number of independent studios in our industry creating high quality games based on new [intellectual property], and our focus is supporting these types of developers and projects, and ultimately bringing incredible experiences to gamers around the world.”

For more information on the announcement of Private Division, check out Take-Two Interactive’s announcement video that will highlight what is in store for the new label.

Private Division has already announced four projects it has on the go, listing the following titles:

“Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey” from Panache Digital Games, a studio led by Patrice Désilets, the creator of the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. A role-playing game (RPG) currently codenamed “Project Wight” from The Outsiders, a studio founded by ex-DICE developers David Goldfarb and Ben Cousins. A RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, a studio led by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, co-creators of “Fallout.” A science-fiction first-person shooter from V1 Interactive, a studio founded by “Halo” co-creator Marcus Lehto.





What are your thoughts on Private Division and their focus specifically on established indie developers? Is this a smart move for Take-Two to get ahead of the crowd? Let us know your thoughts on the new publishing label on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below. You can also check out Private Division’s official website for more information.

