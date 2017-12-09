Gorgeous Cosplayer from Spain ‘Juby Headshot’ is Turning Heads

Share This

 

Cosplay Spotlight – Juby Headshot

Here at COGconnected, we have a huge appreciation for talented cosplayers who bring some of our favorite video game, anime and comic characters to life. Last week, we shined our spotlight on the amazing Destiny Nickelsen. This week, we turn the spotlight to an incredible cosplayer from Spain, Juby Headshot! Since 2013, Juby Headshot has been heating up the cosplay scene with some outstanding work. Join us as we take a peek at some of her impressive portfolio!

Let’s start with some of her amazing cosplay inspired by comic book characters!

Juby Headshot - article prime

 

Juby Headshot - article

Juby Headshot - article

 

Juby Headshot - article

Check out page 2 for another dose of comic book cosplay from Juby Headshot!

Related Posts


Cosplayer Darshelle Stevens is a Stunner and Her Cosplay is Jaw-Dropping

The Breast Dungeon Crawler, Omega Labyrinth Z, Is Coming to PS4 & Vita

Destiny Nickelsen’s Cosplay is a Gaming Event and Festival Favorite

From Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi to Spider-Woman, This Cosplay Music Video is Lit

Jenna Lynn Meowri’s Cosplay is Pure Fire and Insanely Hot
Previous
Assassin’s Creed: Origins, The Evil Within 2, PSVR And Much More At Sweet Low Prices