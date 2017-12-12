Reviews Are in for Star Wars: The Last Jedi – a Worthy 8th Title?

Looks Like Another Great Star Wars Film

Reviews are coming in for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, what may be Disney’s most highly anticipated movie this year. Here’s the rundown of its performance, as aggregated by Metacritic.

It looks like The Last Jedi has most critics excited and singing its praises. At the time of this writing, the eighth franchise installment has an 85/100 on Metacritic. For comparison, The Force Awakens is sitting at an 81/100 score. Once again, the majority of outlets have good things to say, delivering scores of 80 and up. Some even claim this iteration is on par with The Empire Strike’s Back, the second film with the greatest acclaim of the original three.

Below, you’ll find a list of quotes from the various outlets. Out of thirty-one reviews, seven of them gave Disney’s film a perfect score, including The LA Times.

100/100 – Los Angeles Times – Justin Chang

Easily its most exciting iteration in decades — the first flat-out terrific “Star Wars” movie since 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.” It seizes upon Lucas’ original dream of finding a pop vessel for his obsessions — Akira Kurosawa epics, John Ford westerns, science-fiction serials — and fulfills it with a verve and imagination all its own.

100/100 – RogerEbert.com – Matt Zoller Seitz

Writer/director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a sprawling, incident- and character-packed extravaganza that picks up at the end of “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” and guides the series into unfamiliar territory. It’s everything a fan could want from a “Star Wars” film and then some.

91/100 – IGN – Joshua Yehl

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the quintessential Star Wars movie. It embraces everything in the franchise that came before while taking big risks to push the story into new and unexpected places.

91/100 – Indiewire – Eric Kohn

Under the fastidious guidance of writer-director Johnson, “The Force Awakens” turns the commercial restrictions of this behemoth into a Trojan horse for rapid-fire filmmaking trickery and narrative finesse. The result is the most satisfying entry in this bumpy franchise since “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980.

90/100 – Vox Alissa Wilkinson

There are images in this movie that provoke awe and delight, and creatures that feel lifted out of half-remembered childhood dreams. And though it briefly appears to lose steam in the middle, that’s short-lived, with a third act harboring sequences that feel like a maestro conducting a concerto the size of the cosmos.

88/100 – USA Today – Brian Truitt

The Last Jedi tries to do a little too much in its overlong 2½ hours, yet writer/director Rian Johnson still turns in a stellar entry that owes much to George Lucas’ original films while finding a signature vibe of its own and unleashing a few welcome twists.

Reviews are still coming in but most agree that the plot, the characters, and the spectacle are all worth running into theaters. Hence, if you were looking forward to the movie, you’ve been given the green light. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is turning out to be a worthy installment to the hugely popular franchise, and we look forward to tracking its progress during its theatrical run.

Metacritic