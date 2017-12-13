Share This

 

Star Wars Battlefront II: Finn and Phasma Can Be Unlocked for Free

Free Hero Time Is Limited to This Month

‘Tis the season to be jolly; that applies to EA too, apparently. Recently revealed, two new heroes coming to Star Wars Battlefront II will be unlockable for free. These include none other than our friend Finn and The First Order’s Captain Phasma. This limited-time bonus is a part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s promotional period.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

According to EA France, both heroes will be playable at no cost for the next four weeks. That promotional period starts today. Thus, if you really like these characters, you’ll want to jump into Star Wars: Battlefront II right away. That way, you’ll be able to make a calculated decision on buying them later down the line. Following the promotion, they will revert back to the standard 40,000 credit price.

Once we’re done with “The Last Jedi” Season, we suspect there will be another period of free DLC. EA Dice have an entire schedule laid out of Star Wars Battlefront II content in December. There will be more events and additional content for the single-player campaign. Check back for future updates as the game’s content expands.

Will you be playing Star Wars Battlefront II this month? What are your thoughts on the current build? Let us know in the comments below.

