People Are Throwing Ridiculous Amounts of Money Towards Star Citizen as It Breaks $170 Million in Funding

New Star Citizen Video Released

I guess it’s safe to say the economy isn’t that bad after all. Today, we learned Star Citizen has just passed another major milestone in crowdfunding. It’s now over 170 million dollars! That is no joke and truly an unprecedented amount. To be more precise, the total bounty is at $170,266,901, with 1,926,355 registered users.

The recent spike can be attributed to the ongoing anniversary sale, which brought in over five million dollars in a week. As usual, this kind of sale is intended to support development, and the game’s supporters surely appear to be eager to provide it. All ships will be available for purchase in-game with credits that can be acquired by playing.

Also, a new video has been released showing the rework done to the Cutlass Black, which is basically the ship of choice for criminals and pirates. The ship will be flyable in the upcoming alpha 3.0, and it looks really aggressive. You can check out the video below.

