Square Enix Confirms The Next Tomb Raider Game Is in the Works

Will It Be Called Shadow of the Tomb Raider?

While it was a no-show at The 2017 Game Awards, Square Enix announced on Twitter that a new Tomb Raider game is in development.

“Driven by our goal of putting our fans first, we want you to know that it won’t be very long between the official reveal and when you can play,” the Twitter post detailed.

A message to our fans! pic.twitter.com/HlDYsUtZMs — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 7, 2017

A “major event in 2018” will kickstart Square Enix’s marketing for the new game. It appears that instead of unveiling the game early, the publisher is looking to shorten the window between the official reveal and its release. Exactly what the major event is alluding to is anyone’s guess but it could relate to the new Tomb Raider movie — which stars Alicia Vikander and releasing on March 16th, 2018 — or, possibly, next year’s E3.

A couple things are still up in the air in regards to a new Tomb Raider game, such as its title. A leak in 2016, in which someone glimpsed a presentation on someone’s laptop, suggested the new game will be called Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Adding credibility to this name is, in fact, embedded into the exact Twitter post confirming the game. If you take the first letter of each sentence in the statement, it spells out “Shadow.” Coincidence? We doubt it.

We also don’t know who is developing the new game. Crystal Dynamics, who has developed the games for more than a decade, is working on an Avengers video game in collaboration with Marvel. It is possible that Eidos Montreal, makers of Thief and Deus Ex, is leading development this time around.

The previous game, Rise of the Tomb Raider, was released in 2015 as a timed exclusive for Xbox One. It was ported to PC and PS4 in 2016. We’ll keep you updated with any new developments as they happen.

