The Soul Still Burns! Soul Calibur VI Officially Confirmed for 2018

Tekken 7 Producer Will Head Up Soul Calibur VI

Soul Calibur VI was officially announced during The 2017 Game Awards, finally putting an end to weeks of rumours. It will use Unreal Engine 4 and be released in 2018.

The trailer provides a first look at the game which will continue to focus on 3D weapons-based fighting. Motohiro Okubo — who produced this years’ Tekken 7 — will produce the game.

2018 happens to be the 20th Anniversary of the Soul Calibur series since its 1998 debut in arcades. The following year, a Dreamcast port of the original game was released to massive critical acclaim. To this day, Soul Calibur remains one of the best and most polished fighters ever made. Despite 1998 marking the beginning of the Soul Calibur franchise, a preceding game called Soul Edge was released in 1995.

The previous mainline game, Soul Calibur 5, was released back in 2012 for the Xbox 360 and PS3. It failed to reach the highs of previous entries and — in an odd twist — was set 17 years after Soul Calibur 4 and focused on the children of some of the franchise’s best-known fighters. An HD re-release of Soul Calibur 2 came out in 2013 and is playable via backwards compatible on Xbox One. Another game, Soul Calibur: Lost Swords, was released in 2014 for the PS3 as a free-to-play title.

While the release date was simply teased as “coming 2018,” Soul Calibur VI will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC’s through Stream.

What are your thoughts on the latest entry? Sound off in the comment section below.