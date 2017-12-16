Beautiful Argentinian Cosplayer ‘Sophie Valentine’ Is Turning Sexy Characters to Life

Sophie Valentine Cosplay Feature

Welcome back weekend cosplay fans. Christmas is almost here but we are pumping out amazing cosplay every weekend until the year is up. Over the past few months, we have shared with you some amazing, and sometimes NSFW body paint cosplay and other incredibly sexy cosplay collections. We have shared with you some plus-size beauties and a fantastic collection of cosplay from the Queen of Cosplay herself, Jessica Nigri. Last week, we posted some gorgeous photos from Juby Headshot, a talented cosplayer from Spain who has been producing some great cosplay since 2013. This week, we decided to profile one of the cosplay best all the way from Argentinian. Her name is Sophie Valentine and her cosplay is lit. Check out the first pic:

Sophie is 25 years old and recently attended film school. She is a cosplay stunner and all her work is flat-out amazing. Check out some more of her pics:

