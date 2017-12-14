Super Smash Bros Fans Will Love Earth Romancer – Crowdfunding Begins

A New, Beautiful Brawler? Yes, Please

For competitive gamers, few things are as satisfying as a good fighting game. Well, here’s one to get excited about despite a distant release date. Earth Romancer is a new IP being developed by Lunar Hare Studios, and it has just about everything you can want from a brawler.

Intuitive controls, fast-paced combo chains, fantastic effects, and a unique roster define the potential of Earth Romancer. Though the project is still in relatively early stages of development, it looks very, very promising. It takes much of what’s been missing in many fighting games past and fills the holes, so to speak. As a result, we have an artistic combo and skilled based brawler that is unlike the competition. You’ll know what I’m talking about when you see the early gameplay footage.

“There have been many great platform brawlers, and I have played many of them, some, even competitively. I have always thought, ‘wouldn’t it be great if Smash Bros had this’ or ‘how awesome would it be if Marvel vs Capcom had that’, but instead of waiting for someone to create a truly all-encompassing platform fighting game, I decided to do it myself,” said Blank Mauser, CEO, Lunar Hare Studios. “Earth Romancer stands on the shoulders of giants in this genre, liberally taking what makes them great, and combining those features into a complete action-packed platforming fighting experience sprinkled with new mechanics I have always wanted.”

Quite explicitly, Earth Romancer is inspired by Super Smash Bros, but its goal is to take the familiar fighting mechanics and add more. At the same time, it maintains that fun “Nintendo-esque” aesthetic that keeps you glued to the TV. On top of an original soundtrack, included features are:

Dash or jump through projectiles for intense bullet-hell style fighting.

Spawn stage objects while fighting and manipulate the environment to your advantage

Unique character-specific air actions.

Two modes of play! Choose Redshift or Blueshift modes or play a combination of both and switch mid-combat.

Earth Romancer is set in a fictional universe called Xamsara, which is inhabited by Arcanum, mystical creatures of otherworldly power that are attracted to the emotions and dreams of people. Throughout Earth Romancer you will also get to know the various races that populate Xamsara and their symbiotic relationship with the Arcanum. It’s an intricate, world-building experience filled with intrigue, drama, and beauty.

“From hyperspace roads to wandering terraformers, Earth Romancer will merge sci-fi and fantasy concepts to create an inspiring canvas for years to come. Help us paint a world that ignites the imagination of people all over, and share in our game’s financial success,” Mauser added.

Earth Romancer is aiming for a Q1, 2019 release window, set to arrive for PC and consoles. The project recently entered crowdfunding over at Fig, with funds expected to help the team reach their ambitious goals. Personally, I hope they succeed so that fighting game fans have a fresh, new game to rejoice over. Since we’ll be following the project through its development, be sure to check back for updates.

Crowdfunding page

SOURCE: Press Release