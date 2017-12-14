Check Out Shu, the Fast-Paced Animal Platformer Coming to Switch

A Charming Platformer Reaching Nintendo Next Month

Here’s a fascinating project. Shu, charming, anthropomorphic platformer, has finally received a release date for the Nintendo Switch. This winter, get ready to outrun the menacing story that threatens to bite your back at every hop and turn.

Coatsink’s Shu is reaching the Nintendo Switch on January 23rd. Which means that owners of the hybrid console will gain access to this hand-drawn beauty of a game that arrived for PS4, PS Vita, and Steam earlier this year. With six different worlds to explore and ten different companions to find, developers have artistically rendered levels that ask you to outrun the end of the world. And you can do it while listening to a charming original soundtrack.

Also worth noting, the devs somehow managed to get Shu to run at 60 fps on the Nintendo Switch. That said, it’s unclear whether or not that applies to undocked. We expect to know more before release.

“With so many great games arriving on the Nintendo Switch in Fall of 2017 – like Mario Odyssey, XenoBlade Chronicles 2, and RIVE – we took some extra time to ensure our much-loved platformer got the treatment it deserved. We’re extremely proud to have Shu running at 60fps in hand-held and docked mode.” -Eddie Beardsmore, COO

But there’s more. Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version, players will gain access to the Caverns of the Nighjars add-on content. Everything in the game thus far for the price of £7.69, $9.99, €8.49 and ¥1,100, which makes this version of Shu the ideal package. Don’t you think so? Comment down below. And if you so desire, you can visit the official website to learn more.

.SOURCE: Press Release