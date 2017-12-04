Share This

 

Physical Copies of the Secret of Mana Remake To Be Available in Limited Quantities Only

Physical Copies of Secret of Mana Only for PS4

Physical copies of the remake of Secret of Mana on PS4 will be limited, announced Square Enix today. They will be available for PS4 on February 15th, 2018.

For anyone looking to purchase one, they will be available exclusively at GameStop in the US, EB Games in Canada, and at select retailers across Latin America.

The Secret of Mana remake is, er, a remake of the 1993 Super Nintendo RPG that tells the story of Randi, Primm, and Popoi as they embark on an epic quest to reclaim the power of Mana from a treacherous empire in order to save the world. It sounds fairly substandard, but Secret of Mana is one of the defining SNES RPG’s that comes highly recommended. It was included in the SNES Classic Edition as one of the 21 pre-installed games. This enhanced remake adds new HD 3D graphics, a rearranged soundtrack and voiceover.

Pre-ordering the game comes with the following special character costumes: “Moogle Suit” for Randi, Primm, and Popoi, “Tiger Two-Piece” for Primm, and “Tiger Suit” for Randi and Popoi.

Secret of Mana can also be downloaded digitally on PSN and Steam on February 15th. It will be available on Vita digitally as well.

