Retro’s Sea of Thieves Finally Gets Its Release Date Trailer

Years of Development and Presentation Finally Brings Us the Sea of Thieves’ Release Date

It has been years since Retro Studios revealed their new MMO IP for the Xbox One. Sea of Thieves is on its way (it has been for a long time), and we finally got a release date from the latest trailer. Brace yourself for a world of pirates, treasure, and high-seas shenanigans this Spring.

Sea of Thieves is arriving on March 20, 2018. Since the game’s announcement, we’ve seen extensive coverage for the variety of things you can do. It is essentially a sandbox world with pirates, and anything a pirate can do, you can do better. Part of the title’s bread and butter is the opportunity to share everything with friends. Customize your pirate, control your very own ship with your friends as your loyal crew, steal treasure, and battle rivals on the sea.


For a better idea of all that Sea of Thieves has to offer, it’s a good idea to check out our gameplay impressions. Also, you can check out footage of Xbox Chief Phil Spencer playing as a noob.

The Microsoft exclusive has witnessed a total of three E3 presentations, and here we finally are. Thoughts on the final release date for Sea of Thieves? Let us know in the comments below.

