Rumour: Burnout Paradise Remastered May Be Heading to Consoles Next Year

2018 Marks 10 Years Since Burnout Paradise Was Released

Come this January, can you believe that it’ll be 10 years since we last played a Burnout game (we’re ignoring 2011’s Burnout Crash!)? Burnout Paradise came out in 2008 on Xbox 360 and PS3 but a recent listing on a Brazilian retailer website may have just leaked a possible remaster heading to Xbox One and PS4 just in time for its 10th anniversary.

According to the listing, which was discovered by GamePress, it shows Burnout Paradise coming to Xbox One and PS4 on March 1st, 2018. There’s also a price tag of 149.90 Brazilian Real ($R) which converts to $45 USD. TheNerdMag states that since games are generally more expensive in Brazil, the actual price in North America may be around $30 instead.

While a remaster would be a nice way of celebrating 10 years, developer Criterion Games said that they had no plans on bringing back the series back in a tweet in April. However, plans can change, and a remaster is a quick way to gauge interest in the series without spending too much money.

Despite not getting a new Burnout game for so long, its DNA exists in the game Danger Zone released this year by Three Fields Entertainment. Criterion Games co-founders, Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry, went one on to create Three Fields Entertainment back in 2014. They have also released Dangerous Golf and Lethal VR.

What do you think about a potential remaster or even possibly reviving the series? Why not leave a comment below?

