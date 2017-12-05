The Release Date for the New God of War May Have Been Revealed

PSN Page Showed Release Date of March 22nd, 2018.

The sequel/reboot, God of War, is one of the most anticipated PS4 releases scheduled for 2018. Now, thanks to an apparent leak from the PlayStation Store, we may have a concrete release date for Kratos’ next (bloody) adventure.

As discovered by the Wario64 Twitter account, the product page for God of War showed a release date of March 22nd, 2018. This is NOT officially confirmed yet but there’s credibility here since it’s coming from the official PlayStation Store. As of the time of this writing, the page is now showing a date of December 31st, 2018, commonly known as a placeholder date. Hmm, interesting.

The release date comes days before The Game Awards on December 7th and Sony’s PlayStation Experience 2017 on December 9th. It is very likely that the God of War release date will be officially revealed during one of these events. In any case, it appears that someone may have jumped the gun a little bit.

The date also has significance to the franchise in that the original PS2 game was released on March 22nd, 2005. Could this be a coincidence or intentional fanservice? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The new God of War was first revealed at E3 2016, surprising many with its new third-person perspective, an older Kratos who is also a father once again, and a stronger emphasis on story. Combat will, of course, play an important role in the game but it seems to be a bit more strategic than its predecessors.

Are you excited about the new God of War next year? Tell us how much in the comments below.

SOURCE