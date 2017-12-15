PlayStation VR Bundle, Top PS4 Game Titles Are Stupid Cheap This Weekend

PS4 Game Deals: PSVR Doom Bundle and top PS4, PSVR games are on sale now

If you haven’t yet jumped on the Virtual Reality bandwagon yet, you really have no excuse not to make the leap now. Sony is still offering the PlayStation VR Doom Bundle, with the PS Camera, Headset and game all for $100 off. That’s a damn good deal. While you’re at it, there’s discounts on PSVR games as well. If full immersion isn’t your thing, there’s also tons of top titles slashed, like Assassin’s Creed Origins at $10.00 off. Get ’em while they’re here!

PS4 Game Deals – Accessories:

Hey, one more thing: do us a solid, and be sure to check back tomorrow for the best deals for the Xbox One and Sunday for PC deals, ok? Trust us, you’ll be glad you did.