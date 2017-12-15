Share This

 

PlayStation VR Bundle, Top PS4 Game Titles Are Stupid Cheap This Weekend

PS4 Game Deals: PSVR Doom Bundle and top PS4, PSVR games are on sale now

If you haven’t yet jumped on the Virtual Reality bandwagon yet, you really have no excuse not to make the leap now. Sony is still offering the PlayStation VR Doom Bundle, with the PS Camera, Headset and game all for $100 off. That’s a damn good deal. While you’re at it, there’s discounts on PSVR games as well. If full immersion isn’t your thing, there’s also tons of top titles slashed, like Assassin’s Creed Origins at $10.00 off. Get ’em while they’re here!

ps4 game deals

PS4 Game Deals – Accessories:

Hey, one more thing: do us a solid, and be sure to check back tomorrow for the best deals for the Xbox One and Sunday for PC deals, ok? Trust us, you’ll be glad you did.

Related Posts


Great Savings On PC Games & Accessories That You Don’t Want To Miss

The Top Xbox One Deals That Won’t Break Your Bank

The 30 Hottest Xbox One Deals Just in Time for the Holidays

Sony Pushing PSVR Promotion to its Max, Try it at Home for FREE

30 Amazing PS4 Deals Happening Right Now Perfect for the Upcoming Holidays
Next
Popular Streamer Dr Disrespect Announces He’s Taking Time off from Twitch After Admitting He Cheated on His Wife
Previous
Call of Duty: WWII and the PS4 Demolish Their Competition in November According to the Latest NPD Report