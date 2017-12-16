PS4 Exclusive God of War Gets New Screenshots Featuring Stunning Vistas and Character Images

God of War Gets New Screens

The upcoming PS4 exclusive God of War is one of the console’s most anticipated games next year. It marks the return of a key franchise in Sony’s first-party catalog and aims to shake up the series’ formula by focusing on Norse mythology and telling a more intimate story featuring Kratos and his son. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia sent a press release to media outlets with a large batch of assets of the upcoming God of War game.

While most of the screenshots dated back to E3 and Tokyo Game Show, a handful of images are actually new. Two of the screenshots show two lovely vistas, portraying snowy paths surrounded by rock formation and woodland. You can see one of the new images above. And the other image below:

We also get four character renders of Kratos and his son Atreus, in two different poses each. You can check them out in the gallery below.

A few days ago we told you how Creative Director of the game, Cory Balrog, dropped the news during the God of War panel at PSX 2017 saying the game will take players about 25-35 hours to complete. This is more than double the length of its predecessors. On average, the main three God of War games takes around 10-12 hours to finish. This is a good indication that the new God of War will also have significantly more content than previous entries. Balrog is hoping that players will take the time to explore, something the series isn’t necessarily known for. He likens the experience to a “tour bus” in which players can get out and veer off the beaten path, find something interesting, then come back and continue with the story.

God of War will be released exclusively for PS4 in early 2018. A couple of weeks ago a possible March 22nd release date was leaked on the North American PlayStation Store, but Director Cory Barlog did not confirm it at PlayStation Experience, so we’re still in the dark about when we’re going to be able to play.

