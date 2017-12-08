Assassin’s Creed: Origins, The Evil Within 2, PSVR And Much More At Sweet Low Prices

PS4 Deals: Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and The Evil Within 2 At Sweet Low Prices
Happy Friday gamers! Looking for some fantastic Christmas ideas for that hard to buy for gamer in your life? You’ve come to the right place! We’ve got you covered with the best PS4 deals on Amazon. This weekend save big on titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Origins for 19% off, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider at 33% off and The Evil Within 2 at a whopping 42% off! Looking for some awesome gear? We’ve got the PSVR currently at 23% off and The PlayStation Platinum Wireless headset price cut by 24%. Be sure to check out the rest of the list below for even more awesome deals!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $ ($11.49 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Persona 5 – $49.66 ($10.33 Off)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – $31.99 ($8.00 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $ ($16.10 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $35.90 ($24.09 Off)
- Destiny 2 – $37.98 ($22.01Off)
- Friday The 13th: The Game – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Prey – $ ($35.00 Off)
- INSIDE / LIMBO Double Pack – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- NASCAR Heat 2 – $3 ($10.17 Off)
- Everybody’s Golf – $28.85 ($11.14 Off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $ ($12.75 Off)
- For Honor – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Mortal Kombat XL – $ ($10.16 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $34.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $35.62 ($14.37 Off)
- Blue Reflection – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $18.99 ($21.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $46.97 ($23.02 Off)
PS4 Deals – Accessories:
- PlayStation VR – $271.00 ($78.99 Off)
- PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset – $122.00 ($37.99 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $18.99 ($16.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $47.98($12.01 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Silver – $ ($13.10 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – Magma Red – $ ($16.10 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
While we may be at the end of the list for now, but there’s more where that’s coming from! Be sure to check back tomorrow for the best deals for the Xbox One and Sunday for PC.