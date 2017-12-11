PlayStation Plus One Year Subscriptions Are $20 off Right Now on Amazon

Amazon Has a Sweet Deal on One Year PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Now

Is your PlayStation Plus subscription about to expire? Maybe you’ve been pondering what to get for the gamer in your life this Christmas. Whatever the reason, one year PlayStation Plus subscriptions are on sale right now for a limited time on Amazon.

That’s right, the popular online retailer is helping you celebrate the holidays this year by offering a 33% discount off of the original price of $59.99 USD. This means that you can pick one of these up for just $39.99 USD. Although Amazon may frequently run similar discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, this may the last time you can get $20 off before Christmas. It is only available for a limited time, therefore it’s difficult to tell just how long the sale will continue for. You can pick it here.

If you’re someone who has never subscribed to PlayStation Plus, or if you’re wondering why it would make a good Christmas present, it essentially gives PS4 owners a bunch of perks. A PS Plus subsciption not only allows PlayStation 4 owners to play any online multiplayer game, but it also gives the holder access to free titles every month. For those who own a PS3 or PS Vita, they can also snag some free monthly titles as well. In addition to online access and free games, all subscribers will also enjoy exclusive discounts off of games (sometimes even double) in the PlayStation Store.

Here’s the official run down on the perks:

Play Online with Friends

PlayStation Plus connects you with one of the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games.

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals & Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and one of the best games available.

