The Amazing Persona 5 Has Shipped 2 Million Copies Since Launch

One of the Most Acclaimed Titles in 2016 & 2017

Word has come around that Persona 5 has shipped 2 million units worldwide, and that is very disappointing. Considering how great the game is, it should’ve sold ten times that number. Still, the developers were excited by the news and responded with their own celebration.

The 2 million shipped copies of Persona 5 include all the titles since launch on September 15, 2016. That includes the digital units as well. And to celebrate, the character designer master genius artist, Shigenori Soejima, created a new illustration.

Translation: “Thank you! 2M copies reached!!! Thank you for supporting us.” – Persona series Character Designer, Shigenori Soejima

Ever since its Japan debut, Persona 5 has garnered major critical acclaim. Their top gaming magazine, weekly Famitsu, even named it their top RPG of all time and gave it a 100/100. Several outlets did the same until many agreed that this installment was the best out of the franchise. That said, the IP is not done winning awards. This latest iteration has been nominated for four awards at The Video Game Awards 2017. It will be up against top contenders in four categories: “Game of the Year,” “Best Art Direction,” “Best Score/Music,” and “Best Role Playing Game.”

“This has been an incredible year for our company, one that represents our ambitions for Japanese games in the west,” said Naoto Hiraoka, president & CEO of Atlus U.S.A., Inc., in a press release. “We are in the middle of experiencing tremendous growth, both in the west and abroad, and the sales of Persona 5 represent a new level of expectation for fans of the genre. Once seen as niche, Persona 5 is one of the most important titles this year, proving interest in this category is expanding. We look forward to delivering more incredible games to our fans next year.”

If you haven’t purchased Persona 5 already, it’s never too late. During its North American debut, the game surged to #2 in the NPD, making it the most successful installment on this side of the hemisphere. Thoughts? Go play the game.

SOURCE