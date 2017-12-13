Co-op Shooter Payday 2 Now Has a Nintendo Switch Release Date

Round Up Some Buddies This Coming February

Payday 2, the cooperative first-person bank heist shooter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in February, revealed publisher Starbreeze Studios today.

Switch owners in Europe and Australia can start playing on February 23rd while players in North America will have to wait until February 27th. It will be available both as a digital download and at retail thanks to 505 Games.

If you aren’t familiar with the Payday series, here’s a quick overview of the game:

“PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter where you rob banks and get paid. Up to four friends co-operate on the hits and as the crew progresses the jobs become bigger, better and more rewarding. Along with earning more money and becoming a legendary criminal Crime does pay – use your funds to customize your character with new skillsets that change the way you play and kit them out with their own guns and gear.”

According to the press release, there are more than 5.4 million “community members” playing Payday 2 on Steam. Since its original release in 2013, more than 160 paid and free updates have been released. When factoring in the first Payday game in 2011, the Payday series has sold more than 16 million units across PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, and Xbox One. That number will grow even higher with the upcoming Nintendo Switch release.

A VR component, simply called Payday 2 VR, is also available in beta for the HTC Vive and other headsets on Steam.

A big part of Payday 2 is its online play which could become a minor problem for Switch owners preferring to take it on the go. It’s probably safe to say that if you are interested in buying Payday 2, expect to get most of your enjoyment out of it sitting at home in front of the TV.

Are you interested in Payday 2 for Switch? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE