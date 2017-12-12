Overkill’s The Walking Dead Shows Off First Playable Character

Aidan Looks Pretty Handy With A Bat, That’s For Sure

There’s been a number of Walking Dead games over the last few years. Heck, there’s been a lot of The Walking Dead. While we’re still not quite sure what’s going to set this newest title apart from the pack, Starbreeze has at least shown off their game’s first playable character in a new trailer.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead will star an original cast of four characters in a co-op multiplayer experience with a focus on survival. Quite a bit like the show! No word yet on how much bickering, moaning and pontificating will be present in this game, however. Set in Washington D.C., this incarnation of The Walking Dead tasks you and your comrades with taking on a variety of missions and raids in order to build a better team and/or base. All the better to fend off the hordes of humans and walkers, right?

The trailer embedded below gives us a short look at Aidan, one of the four new characters that will be starring in the game when it comes out later next year. Aidan looks pretty skilled with that baseball bat, which one would expect from a long-term survivor in this gooey wasteland. Each of the four characters has their own skill trees to fill out and play styles to master. Hopefully we get a lot more information as we get closer to the game’s full release.

SOURCE: Press Release