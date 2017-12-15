Call of Duty: WWII and the PS4 Demolish Their Competition in November According to the Latest NPD Report

NPD Report: The PS4 and Call of Duty: WWII Are the Clear Winners of November Sales

Last month an NPD analyst stated that all of the consoles were selling well, and that November could be anyone’s game. Now NPD’s report for November 2017 is officially out showing both the PS4 and Call of Duty: WWII as the top sellers. In fact, the month of November was fantastic for the gaming industry in general, thanks in no small part to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales!

Although the PS4 shined with an jaw dropping performance, having its best month in North America ever, both the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One had a fantastic month too. Despite the PS4 selling the most consoles in November, the Xbox One brought in the most revenue and the Switch continued to drive growth in the market. It’s certainly nice to see the 3 big consoles vying for the top spot, exceeding both performance and sales expectations. For the month of November, hardware sales brought in $1.147 billion in revenue.

And it wasn’t just a good month for the world of hardware, as the software for the systems actually brought in a bit more revenue with $1.164 billion total. Not surprisingly, at the top of the list is Call of Duty: WWII, followed by Star Wars Battlefront II in second place, and Assassin’s Creed Origins in third. In fact, Origins had the best month in the franchise since Black Flag in 2013.

You can check out a list of the top 20 games of November 2017 below, as well as the top 10 selling games of 2017 so far. Keep in mind that all games with a single asterisk do not include digital sales, while those marked with two do not include Battle.net sales.

Top 20 games of November 2017

1) Call of Duty: WWII

2) Star Wars: Battlefront II

3) Assassin’s Creed: Origins

4) NBA 2K18

5) Madden NFL 18

6) Super Mario Odyssey*

7) FIFA 18

8) Need for Speed: Payback

9) Destiny 2**

10) Pokémon: Ultra Sun*

11) Pokémon: Ultra Moon*

12) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

13) Grand Theft Auto V

14) The Sims 4

15) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

16) Mario Kart 8*

17) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus*

18) South Park: The Fractured But Whole

19) WWE 2K18

20) Just Dance 2018

The best-selling games of 2017 so far

1) Call of Duty: WWII

2) Destiny 2**

3) NBA 2K18

4) Madden NFL 18

5) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

6) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

7) Grand Theft Auto V

8) For Honor

9) Injustice 2

10) Horizon Zero Dawn

For all of the other lists available for each of the consoles, you can find them here. What do you think about the rankings for last month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

SOURCE