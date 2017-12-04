The Nintendo Switch Gains a Huge Title as WWE 2K18 Launches on the System in Just a Few Days

WWE 2K18 Will Release on the Nintendo Switch This Week

Back in July it was announced that WWE would be making its way back onto Nintendo console, with the latest title, WWE 2K18 launching on the Switch. While it was originally set for release on Oct 17th alongside the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions, the Switch version was delayed. Fret not Nintendo and WWE fans, for you will see the launch of the newest title on the Switch by the end of the week!

Whether you’re a wrestling fan or a Nintendo fan, you’ve surely been waiting with anticipation for the two worlds to collide once again. Well it seems that 2K Sports wants to wish you a Merry Christmas, as they have officially announced that WWE 2K18 will launch in just a couple of days, on Wednesday, December 6th. If you’ve pre-ordered the game you will also be able to get your hands on the two playable versions of Kurt Angle. If you purchase the game digitally before December 13th you’ll also get your hands on both of these versions of the Hall of Famer too.

Now, while the Nintendo Switch already offers the benefit to playing on the go, this version of WWE 2K18 will also feature a brand new grapple system, new weight detection, a ton of new animations, a huge backstage area and up to six wrestlers onscreen at any given time. According to the official website, gamers can play in handheld mode, or on the TV, with up to 4 people in both online and local multiplayer.

You can find a full run down on the various game modes below as well:

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through a free-roaming backstage, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Road to Glory

Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPLAYER by earning unlockables, boosts, and upgrades, all while securing your entry into special events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Dynamic Creation Suite

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video, and Create-an-Arena.

The Biggest Roster Ever

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding. WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to ever grace a WWE ring!

Universe

Recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe. WWE Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows happen every week with Superstars competing against one another. Incorporate custom Superstars, tag teams, championships, arenas and shows to create your personal WWE experience.

Are you excited for WWE2K18 on the go through the Nintendo Switch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

Source: Press Release