The Nintendo Switch is Dominating the Market Selling 10 Million Units in Just 9 Months

Nintendo Reveals the Switch Has Already Sold 10 Million Units

Earlier this year Nintendo predicted that they would sell 10 million Nintendo Switch consoles by the end of this year, and this morning they announced they’ve already hit that milestone. That means that not only is the Switch destroying any doubts gamers and publishers had about the new system, they are killing it in the sales department!



Considering the Switch launched just 9 months ago, it has done extremely well on the market. In fact, it was even the top selling item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, and that includes all other items outside of gaming! One thing is for certain, despite the week launch lineup of games, Nintendo has managed to kick some serious ass adding a bunch of new and exciting games to their lineup since launch. These include the award winning titles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Reggie Fils-Aimé, Nintendo of America President, stated in the press release today that they have received a “great” response from the fans and that they will continue to try their best to meet the Holiday demands. “As you can see in people’s living rooms, on a plane or riding the subway, fans all over the world can enjoy playing Nintendo Switch wherever they go. The response from fans has been great, and we’re doing our very best to satisfy demand during the holiday shopping season.”

If you’re unsure of just how great this achievement is for Nintendo, the Switch has sold roughly the same amount of systems in approximately the same amount of time as the PlayStation 4 did following its launch in 2013. In fact, after 270 days on the market, Sony announced that they had sold 10 million consoles. Today’s announcement from Nintendo marks the 10 million sold just 284 days after launch.

It will be interesting to see just how well the Switch will do this holiday season. What do you think about Nintendo’s achievement? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

