Nine Parchments: Neat and Fun Co-Op RPG Is Now Available on Switch

Cast Magic in a Stunning World with Friends

Looking for a great RPG experience you can play with your friends? Look no further. Announced today, indie developer Frozenbyte has released Nine Parchments for the Nintendo Switch, Windows, the Humble Store, GOG, and Steam.

Nine Parchments allows you to explore a magical world with up to three friends. Offering a top-down isometric view, the game is as much about strategy as it is casting spells and eliminating monsters. With the Nintendo Switch version, you can play on the go. The game offers a ton of features with unlockable characters, spells, and quests in a stunning environment.

Features

Dozens of spells for you to discover and master

Unlock new playable characters with quests

Find fashionable Hats and powerful Staves

Level up and improve your characters with their Skill Trees

Resurrection and Friendly Fire: Help and hinder your friends

Battle strange creatures and mighty bosses in the beautiful Trine world

Online and local co-op with 1-4 players On the Nintendo Switch, docked, Nine Parchments runs at 1080p 30 frames per second; undocked, the game runs at 720p 30 frames per second. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will arrive later this month. We’ll have the exact details soon. The game is available in North America and Europe for $19.99 / 19.99 € for all the aforementioned platforms.

SOURCE: Press Release