Check out ‘My Eyes on You,’ an Upcoming Neon-Noire Action Game

Night, City Lights, and Mysteries in a New Story-Based Adventure
It’s probably safe to say that many of us enjoy a good detective story. Better yet, many of us like story-based games. So, what if we combine the two and put them in a new world with Blade Runner vibes. We’d probably get something like My Eyes on You, a new title by Storymind.
Set in an alternative version of Chicago, My Eyes on You lets players step into the shoes of a framed FBI agent, Jordan Adalien.You’re hunting down a man in a crimson mask who’s turning the city into a bloodbath as he escapes his gang. And like a true mystery game, you must solve clues in order to progress. But the clues you choose to follow will affect the gameplay. Adalien’s state of mind, it seems, has a tangible effect on the experience; as does a decision like investigating the occult.
Thus, if you like action-adventure with some crime mystery, I have little more to say. Fortunately, Storymind recently released a new trailer showcasing some of the gameplay. Get a better feel for the experience below.
Features
- Lead the investigation on the Man in the Red Mask. The clues you find and choose to process will impact the events to come
- When in stressful situations, Jordan’s anxiety will affect his abilities and provoke hallucinations
- Progress through your investigation by solving mysteries… and avoiding Carnival Man’s thugs
- A mystery action/adventure adapting to your choices, on a beautiful backdrop of neon-noir atmosphere
My Eyes on You does not have a concrete release date yet, but when it does arrive it will do so for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. To learn more, you can visit https://storymind-ent.com. Stay tuned for updates as they arrive.
SOURCE: Press Release