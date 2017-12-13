Check out ‘My Eyes on You,’ an Upcoming Neon-Noire Action Game

Night, City Lights, and Mysteries in a New Story-Based Adventure

It’s probably safe to say that many of us enjoy a good detective story. Better yet, many of us like story-based games. So, what if we combine the two and put them in a new world with Blade Runner vibes. We’d probably get something like My Eyes on You, a new title by Storymind.

Set in an alternative version of Chicago, My Eyes on You lets players step into the shoes of a framed FBI agent, Jordan Adalien.You’re hunting down a man in a crimson mask who’s turning the city into a bloodbath as he escapes his gang. And like a true mystery game, you must solve clues in order to progress. But the clues you choose to follow will affect the gameplay. Adalien’s state of mind, it seems, has a tangible effect on the experience; as does a decision like investigating the occult.

Thus, if you like action-adventure with some crime mystery, I have little more to say. Fortunately, Storymind recently released a new trailer showcasing some of the gameplay. Get a better feel for the experience below.

Features

Lead the investigation on the Man in the Red Mask. The clues you find and choose to process will impact the events to come

When in stressful situations, Jordan’s anxiety will affect his abilities and provoke hallucinations

Progress through your investigation by solving mysteries… and avoiding Carnival Man’s thugs

A mystery action/adventure adapting to your choices, on a beautiful backdrop of neon-noir atmosphere

My Eyes on You does not have a concrete release date yet, but when it does arrive it will do so for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. To learn more, you can visit https://storymind-ent.com. Stay tuned for updates as they arrive.

SOURCE: Press Release