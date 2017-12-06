Hand-Drawn & Fluid Action Game, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Is Coming to PC, PS4, XB1, & Switch

Another Artistic Game from Kickstarter

Kickstarter delivers another gem in the form of Raji: An Ancient Epic. The game is currently en route to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, and offers an epic adventure tale with stunning combat. Part of the experience is exploring the Hindu myth that serves its inspiration, telling the story of a woman on a quest to find her kidnapped brother.

“The inspiration for our art-style is from Hindu and Balinese mythology which blends gracefully to the characters design, granting a varied palette of color and style to choose from. Every environment in the game is treated as an ancient Indian painting helping to portray the story of Raji, in exquisite detail.” – Shruti Ghosh, Founder and Game Artist.

What stands about Raji is its incorporation of all things that make a great game. There’s a fascinating art style – levels are hand drawn; plus, a fluid combat system that gives your character the powers of a demigod; of course, there’s also the compelling story. In the end, what we have is a visceral adventure accompanied by incredibly fun combat. A combination of godly powers and weapons lets players explore styles of play. You’ll understand once you see the video below.

Key Features

Breathtaking Hand Painted Environment

Unique Character Artstyle: Reflecting Southeast Asia in an Indian game

Gritty and Fluid Combat: Choose your weapons and gods

Through the Ranks Of The Enemy: The bad and the ugly

Explore Ancient Forts and Solve Environment Puzzles

Myths and Culture: Inspired by Hindu and Bali Mythology

Raji: An Ancient Epic is infused with layers of intriguing design. One of its most elaborate aspects is, without a doubt, combat. With a diverse array of enemies and multiple ways to fight, the fun factor is managed by the player.

Gameplay

Choose your Gods to favor you, each one of them provides you with striking abilities for various weapons, allowing you to fight against all odds.

Fight against a variety of enemies, including mini bosses and epic boss battles. Every fight is more challenging than the previous.

Quick switch between two weapons, allowing you to maneuver your tactics and approach to best your opponent.

Expect Raji: An Ancient Epic to arrive sometime in 2018. You’ll find it for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for updates as they come. If you’d like to see more, or possibly become a backer, you can visit the game’s Kickstarter page.

SOURCE: Press Release