Middle-Earth Shadow of War Free Update Lets You Pit Your Orcs Against Other Players’

Shadow of War Online Fight Pits

It’s pretty simple, really; you can now select your best orcs in your murderous army and send them to fight against those of other players. Monolith Studios is combining Lord of the Rings and Gladiator to make the most fun blood-letting experience even more fun. Today, take part in Middle-Earth Shadow of War’s Online Fight Pits.

Warner Bros made the announcement today – By pitting your orcs against those of other players in Middle-Earth Shadow of War, you can increase their skill. We can’t forget the cost, however. The battle between your orc and that of your opponent is an ultimate struggle to the death. Since it’s possible for your favorite orcs to die, it’s better to be extra thoughtful when making your selection for the arena.

Fortunately, the game offers huge rewards for participating in the online fight pits. These come in the form of loot and powerful upgrades that will improve your army. What exactly you will obtain is a bit of a mystery, though. Even so, winning gets you the classic reward of bragging rights.

Recently, Warner Bros announced all the content coming in the Middle-Earth Shadow of War Expansion Pass – Four large DLC available for $39,99. It includes the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis expansion (Available Now), the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion (Available Dec. 12). The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion (Available Feb. 2018) can each be purchased à la carte for $14.99. The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion (Available May 2018) can be purchased à la carte for $19.99. Also worth noting, the expansion pass comes with the Gold Edition of the game which can be bought for $129.99 (Available on Amazon for $92.07 at the time of this writing).

The “Onlight Fight Pits” DLC is available to download now. Any thoughts on the new content for Middle-Earth Shadow of War? Drop a comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release