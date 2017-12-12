Middle-Earth SOW DLC Update: Outlaw Tribe out Now; Free Gravewalker Difficulty

More Content in the Form of More Bloodthirsty Orcs

Monolith Studios is expanding the world of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War by adding the Outlaw Tribe. Another unique, recruitable band of orcs that adds a new dynamic to the game’s one-of-a-kind Nemesis system.

With a new tribe comes an expanded Nemesis system, a new fortress theme, and more epic gear. Additionally, there’s more to do in the open world. The list of new features can be found below:

Outlaw Showdowns – New missions allowing players to face down Captains from the Outlaw tribe, with each showdown bringing unique challenges to complete.

– New missions allowing players to face down Captains from the Outlaw tribe, with each showdown bringing unique challenges to complete. Outlaw War Bands – Aid your ally and defeat your nemesis when facing off in new Tribal War Bands quests, as Captains from the Outlaw tribe bring their own forces to clash in battle.

– Aid your ally and defeat your nemesis when facing off in new Tribal War Bands quests, as Captains from the Outlaw tribe bring their own forces to clash in battle. New Fortress Theme – Fortresses can now be commanded by and embody the characteristics of the contemptuous Outlaw tribe, including themed monuments, outposts and Overlord throne room.

– Fortresses can now be commanded by and embody the characteristics of the contemptuous Outlaw tribe, including themed monuments, outposts and Overlord throne room. Legendary Gear Set – Hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges, including the new bola weapon that Outlaw Orcs can use to trap their enemies.

– Hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges, including the new bola weapon that Outlaw Orcs can use to trap their enemies. Purge – Captains from the Outlaw tribe prowl around Mordor in groups, launching deadly ambushes in an attempt to cleanse their land of outsiders. Defend these attacks to keep the Outlaw Orcs in check.

The Outlaw Tribe DLC is available to anyone who’s purchased Middle-Earth: Shadow of War’s Expansion Pass or the Gold Edition copy. Anyone who owns the game, anyone looking for a little extra challenge, know that the latest update also comes with a new difficulty mode. This Gravewalker difficulty is even tougher than Nemesis. Previously known as “Brutal Difficulty,” it negates last chances in combat.

There are two more DLC coming from the Expansion Pass, both of which add new playable characters and areas. Check back for updates.

SOURCE: Press Release