Microsoft Hypes the Xbox One X in a Brand New Accolade Trailer

Microsoft Releases a Brand New Accolade Trailer for the Xbox One X

Microsoft launched their Xbox One X just over a month ago, on November 7th, seeing a ton of success both in the United States and worldwide. Microsoft has done a lot to promote their new console, and today they released a brand new accolades trailer showing off just how well received the Xbox One X has been.

When the Xbox One X was revealed there were many that criticized the $499 USD price point and weak launch lineup, however so far it’s been smooth sailings since its launch. Last month in fact, an analyst from NPD said that the Xbox One X could sell over 600,000 consoles by year’s end. Of course, the biggest seller so far since launch has been the Project Scorpio edition of the console, which sold out as soon as it was available for pre-order!

Considering the holiday season is in full swing, Microsoft decided to share its accomplishments of their powerful console with the world in a new accolades trailer. The trailer shows off some review scores and quotes from when the Xbox One X launched, and ends with their “Feel true power” slogan. You can check out the trailer below.

If you’re thinking about picking one up this holiday season for yourself or the gamer in your life, check out what we had to say about the console in our review. “If you are looking to upgrade your home console and you’ve got a 4K TV, you really cannot go wrong by picking up the most powerful console available in the market right now. It’s a superior package and one that should usher in a new era of 4K gaming. You might be better served to wait if you haven’t picked up a 4K TV yet as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S remain rock solid consoles that cost you nearly half the price of the Xbox One X. That being said, if life-like detail, uncompromised power, better textures and smoother gameplay is something you’re after, the Xbox One X is undoubtedly your best bang for the buck.”

Are you planning on picking up an Xbox One X this holiday season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

