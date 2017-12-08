The Stunning Metro Exodus gets a Release Window and Trailer

New Trailer Showcases Moscow Graphics

Beautiful, expansive, and gritty define the new world crafted by 4A games. Announced at The Game Awards 2017, their new semi-open world shooter, Metro Exodus, is releasing on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in Autumn 2018.

Prior to The Game Awards, we were treated to a glimpse of Metro Exodus at E3 2017. From what we’ve seen so far, the game offers a stunning post-apocalyptic wasteland where players are forced to improvise in order to survive. A brand-new trailer has arrived that further showcases the in-game environment of Moscow. You can view the new footage down below.

Based on novels Metro 2033 and Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues the story of Artyom. Even though the latest footage focuses on Moscow, the journey spans much of the continent. Your goal is to lead a band of Spartan Rangers on a harrowing exodus across the Russian wasteland. In so doing, you’ll witness changing seasons and a thrilling storyline. According to a press release, the story spans the calendar year.

“We were overwhelmed by our fans’ reaction to the announcement of Metro Exodus at E3,” said Andriy Prokhorov, creative director and co-founder at 4A Games in a press release. “We’re sorry to have kept you waiting so long for further news, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from us in the months ahead.”

With that said, what are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you looking forward to 4A Games’ new foray into Metro? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release