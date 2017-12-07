The Makers of Firewatch Debut ‘In the Valley of Gods’ at The Game Awards 2017

Another Adventure from Campo Santo

As predicted, The Video Game Awards have some interesting world premieres tonight, and here’s their first big real. From the makers of the critically acclaimed Firewatch, Campo Santo comes In the Valley of Gods.

From the trailer, we gather that this another adventure and interpersonal title that delves deep into the story of the player character. The journey takes you into the desert, presumably Egypt, and there are two characters. Like before, it’s a first-person perspective with some exploration going on. But aside from the location and the similarity to Firewatch, there’s not much to go on yet. Behold the trailer and discover In the Valley of Gods for yourself.

In the Valley of Gods will arrive sometime in 2019. Stay tuned for updates on the platforms and more as they come our way. And, definitely, expect more news out of 2017’s The Game Awards.