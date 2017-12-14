Literally Turn Your World Inside Out With Innerspace

Fly Through Worlds With No Horizon To Speak Of

Exploring the universe is so last year. You want to really push the boundaries of reality, you go exploring the Inverse. Innerspace is a flying and exploration game wherein all the planets you can investigate are literally inside out. Who needs skies and discernible horizons, anyway?

The story is simple enough. Civilization is all but a distant memory, and even those are beginning to fade. Your job is to explore the vast ruins of this dying reality, finding any and all evidence you can of the former civilization. Of course, it’s not entirely empty. There are gods and demigods wandering about, mournful and bereft of worshippers. There’s also traps and puzzles. All of these things can and will attempt to take your life.

The trailer is embedded below, complete with haunting music and gorgeous visuals. If all of this has piqued your explorer’s curiousity, know that you have only a month or so to wait. Innerspace willl be out on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch on January 16th, 2018. That’s hardly any time at all to wait for an expedition into the Inverse. I for one will welcome this new sky-less reality with open arms. Why go up when there are so many other directions to explore?

SOURCE: Press Release