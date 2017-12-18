The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Director Has “Lots of Ideas” Moving Forward

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Director Assures Fans He Has “Lots of Ideas” for Future Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been wildly successful this year, winning numerous awards, including GOTY. With the recent release of the Champions’ Ballad DLC many are wondering what the future holds for the team behind such a beautiful game. Hidermara Fujibayashi, the director behind Breath of the Wild, has plenty to say about this in an interview with IGN.

Hidemara Fujibayashi recently sat down in a new interview to discuss his ideas for the future of Breath of the Wild, as well as titles to come. Fujibayashi says he’s motivated and looking to the future as he explained how new ideas came up during the development and refining process. “I can’t say at this point if it will be in sequels or in continuations, or what form it will take, but I definitely have lots of ideas and lots of motivation right now. I think while we were working on both the main game and the DLC, it was a process of constantly getting lots of different, new ideas as we refined the game, and finding new things we wanted to do. Even in situations like this, talking to people and finding out that people want to pet dogs gives me a lot of motivation, a lot of ideas for things we could put into the game.”

The creator behind the Zelda series, Eiji Aonuma, also discussed the DLC development, comparing the process to raising children. “What we learned from the DLC this time around is that it’s almost like raising the world or enhancing the world. In the past, we always had to start from zero again, to completion. Usually we’d be thinking, ‘oh, I wish we could add this, we could do that.’ What we couldn’t do in that game, we would start fresh in a new game. But because we did a DLC, we realized it’s a great way to kind of just improve that world, and kind of enhance it, and kind of raise it like your own child.”

