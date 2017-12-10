Exciting Details Revealed about The Last of Us Part II During PSX 2017; More to Come at E3 2018

The Last of Us Part II Will Be at E3 2018

One year ago, at the 2016 PlayStation Experience, Sony revealed The Last of Us Part II in an explosive reveal trailer. Since then gamers worldwide have been trying to figure out where the game will take place, and more. While Naughty Dog has hinted at more than a few details since its big reveal last year, we haven’t seen much, especially with its noticeable absence from E3 2017. During the panel for the game at PSX 2017, a bunch of exciting details were revealed, including the game setting.

The panel for The Last of Us Part II opened with an emotional and impactful duet between Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) as they sang “Wayfaring Stranger.” Following the performance, the crew from Naughty Dog responsible for the making of The Last of Us Part II took the stage to discuss their highly anticipated game.

Neil Druckmann, the writer behind The Last of Us Part II, was asked a bunch of burning questions about the game, including how it will be different from the first. Of course, from the trailers we’ve already seen, the game seems to have darker themes than the first. This has many worried about the fate of the two main characters, Joel and Ellie, and unfortunately Druckmann did nothing to ease those fears as he stated nobody was safe from death in the sequel, not even those two.

If you recall, back in August there were many that pointed out familiar landmarks and signs within the trailers, and as such, they guessed The Last of Us Part II would take place in Seattle. Druckmann did confirm this stating, “A large part of the game takes place in Seattle, which Reddit detectives have already figured out.” In addition to this, when Druckmann was asked when everyone would be able to see more, he said that E3 2018 was the place to be. He didn’t explicitly say it we would get our hands on gameplay, but here’s to hoping!

You can find the full panel at PSX 2017 about The Last of Us Part II here. Are you excited to see more at E3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE