Laser League Holding A Closed Beta This Weekend

Back On The Grid Once Again

Got any plans this weekend? Well, cancel them! That is, assuming you get into the upcoming Laser League closed beta. Otherwise you’re probably fine. That’s right, curious players will have another chance to check out this high-speed arena battler this Friday, December 15th.

The closed beta starts on Friday at 10 am PST to Sunday at 930 am PST. That’s 48 laser-filled hours of cheering crowds, close calls and devastating defeats. If you haven’t heard a thing about this game yet (somehow), you and a small team of fellow laser… leaguers try and activate an ever-shifting series of traps in order to catch your opponents in a fatal error. Matches are settled with the best of three rounds, with each round ending after one team has been sacrificed to the laser gods.

If you’re into this whole laser gladiator gig, you can sign up on their website for access to the closed beta. Chosen players will immediately get their Steam keys, though they won’t be able to fire up the game proper until Friday morning. For more information, you can check out their latest video, which features a bit of a breakdown of the sport. Good luck and happy… lasering? Yes, that sounds right.

SOURCE: Press Release