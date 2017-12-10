Killing Floor: Incursion Coming to PSVR as Revealed at the 2017 PlayStation Experience

Killing Floor: Incursion PSVR Announced at PSX 2017

It’s no secret that Sony is trying to delve deep into virtual reality. In fact while at the PlayStation Experience this year, Sony’s head boss stated that the PlayStation VR will perform even better in 2018 than it did last year. Now, Sony has announced that Killing Floor: Incursion will be making its way to the PSVR.

Sony revealed that Killing Floor: Incursion would be released for the PSVR in a brand new reveal trailer during this year’s PlayStation Experience. And, you won’t even have to wait too long to get your hands on the latest title announced for PlayStation VR as Sony also revealed the game is scheduled to arrive sometime next year. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

Killing Floor: Incursion is developed by Tripwire Interactive, best known for the Rising Storm and Red Orchestra games, and is made exclusively for use with a VR headset. John Gibson, Tripwire President, shared his thoughts on Killing Floor: Incursion on the PlayStation Blog. “We believe the best VR games are made specifically with the VR platform in mind, so we set out to create something that was unique and truly played to VR’s strengths.” He also described the game as being “the most immersive and rewarding shooting experience players have ever experienced in VR.”

Gibsons wrote that the campaign for Killing Floor: Incursion will offer 4-6 hours of gameplay, taking players “through diverse environments fighting through a cast of mutated creatures that range from shambling zombie-like monsters to massive biomechanical abominations.” In addition to the announcement, they also showed off what the game will look like on the PSVR in a separate gameplay video. You can check out the video below.

Are you excited to get your hands on Incursion for the PSVR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE